Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC needs RTX 2080 for 4K 30FPS on Ultra

Ubisoft has announced the Assassin's Creed Valhalla PC requirements, where you will need 8GB of RAM and 50GB of storage at a bare minimum.

The game requires DX12, has an uncapped frame rate, support for multi-monitor and widescreen monitors, in-depth customization options and most importantly (for benchmarkers and GPU reviewers like myself) a built-in benchmark to test out Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

At a minimum for 1080p 30FPS on the Low preset you're going to require an AMD Ryzen 3 1300 or Intel Core i5-4460 processor, 8GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 graphics card. If you want to hit 1080p 60FPS with the High preset you're going to need a higher-end Ryzen 7 1700 or Core i7-6700 and an Radeon RX Vega 64 or GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card.

If you want to play at 1440p 60FPS on the Very High preset you're going to need an even higher-end Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-8700K and Radeon RX 5700 XT or GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... while 4K 30FPS (not 60FPS to underline this) requires a Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i7-9700K and Radeon RX 5700 XT or GeForce RTX 2080.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches on November 10.