Gears 5 looks no different on Xbox Series X over the Xbox One X

Gears 5 should be a visual delight on the next-gen Xbox Series X, but with all that new CPU and GPU grunt it looks no better.

Gears 5 was meant to be a hugely improved release on the Xbox Series X, but thanks to some new screenshots from the Xbox Series X version of the game, it seems not.

There were 4 photos shared on Twitter here, so I grabbed them and have some side-by-side comparisons (compared to the Xbox One X on top, and Xbox Series X on bottom). It makes it easier to look at Gears 5 in a side-by-side comparison between the two flagship Xbox consoles. Check them out below.

This is what we were told to expect from the Xbox Series X version of Gears 5:

Higher resolution textures

Improved anisotropic filtering

Higher-resolution volume fog

Higher quality depth of field

Extremely far draw distances with high level of object detail

Shadow resolution and shadow distance

High-quality screen-space reflections

Post processing improvements like bloom, lens flare, light shafts, etc

And now, side-by-side screenshots of Gears 5 on the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X: