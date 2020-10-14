NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Gears 5 looks no different on Xbox Series X over the Xbox One X

Gears 5 should be a visual delight on the next-gen Xbox Series X, but with all that new CPU and GPU grunt it looks no better.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Oct 14 2020 8:00 PM CDT
Gears 5 was meant to be a hugely improved release on the Xbox Series X, but thanks to some new screenshots from the Xbox Series X version of the game, it seems not.

There were 4 photos shared on Twitter here, so I grabbed them and have some side-by-side comparisons (compared to the Xbox One X on top, and Xbox Series X on bottom). It makes it easier to look at Gears 5 in a side-by-side comparison between the two flagship Xbox consoles. Check them out below.

This is what we were told to expect from the Xbox Series X version of Gears 5:

  • Higher resolution textures
  • Improved anisotropic filtering
  • Higher-resolution volume fog
  • Higher quality depth of field
  • Extremely far draw distances with high level of object detail
  • Shadow resolution and shadow distance
  • High-quality screen-space reflections
  • Post processing improvements like bloom, lens flare, light shafts, etc

And now, side-by-side screenshots of Gears 5 on the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X:

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

