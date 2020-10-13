Corsair has some incredible Amazon Prime Day sales you need to see

Amazon Prime Day is here and one of the best gaming peripheral brands has slashed prices on a range of different products.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and there are many sales that PC gamers need to know about as you can snag some really great products and some ridiculous prices.

Corsair has slashed its prices on many of its peripherals and hardware. The discounts are on a range of items, including gaming headsets, mouse pads, mice, keyboards, cases, cooling, and power supplies. If you are after a new keyboard, check out the K95 RGB Platinum, it's price has been reduced by 11%.

Don't need a keyboard and need a new mouse instead? Amazon has slashed prices on the Corsair M55 RGB Pro. Upon check out, you will save $12. Ultimately, you could create a massive cart of Corsair products and save quite a lot of money on all of their peripherals and hardware. If you are interested in more of Corsair's deals, check out the Amazon deal links below.

Deals