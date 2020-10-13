NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Corsair has some incredible Amazon Prime Day sales you need to see

Amazon Prime Day is here and one of the best gaming peripheral brands has slashed prices on a range of different products.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Oct 13 2020 9:40 AM CDT
Amazon Prime Day is here, and there are many sales that PC gamers need to know about as you can snag some really great products and some ridiculous prices.

Corsair has slashed its prices on many of its peripherals and hardware. The discounts are on a range of items, including gaming headsets, mouse pads, mice, keyboards, cases, cooling, and power supplies. If you are after a new keyboard, check out the K95 RGB Platinum, it's price has been reduced by 11%.

Don't need a keyboard and need a new mouse instead? Amazon has slashed prices on the Corsair M55 RGB Pro. Upon check out, you will save $12. Ultimately, you could create a massive cart of Corsair products and save quite a lot of money on all of their peripherals and hardware. If you are interested in more of Corsair's deals, check out the Amazon deal links below.

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

