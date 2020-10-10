NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

F2P Chinese sensation Genshin Impact has made $100 million in 2 weeks

Free-to-play Chinese sensation Genshin Impact is a huge hit with $100 million generated in 2 weeks & had 17m downloads in one day.

Published Sat, Oct 10 2020 1:05 PM CDT
Chinese gacha game Genshin Impact is a massive hit in overseas regions and has amassed a huge $100 million in less than two weeks.

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular new free-to-play games on the market right now and has taken the US, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese regions by storm. The gacha game has pulled in a monumental $100 million in monetization revenues via in-game purchases on all platforms in less than two weeks time--a feat that, according to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, makes it the most successful new IP launch for a Chinese developer.

MiHoYo's open-world game has doubled its earnings in just a week (original 7-day revenues sat at $50m) and had over 17 million downloads in its first day on mobile.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

