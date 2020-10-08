Mortal Kombat 11: Mileena, free PS5, Xbox next-gen upgrades confirmed
WB reveals Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, a new $59.99 bundle with Aftermath + all fighter packs, confirms free next-gen upgrade.
aNetherealm confirms anyone who owns Mortal Kombat 11 on PS4 and Xbox One will get free next-gen upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Mortal Kombat 11 is getting re-released for the third time with a $59.99 ultimate collection that bundles Kombat Pack 1 (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, T-800, Spawn) and the newly announced Kombat Pack 2 (Mileena, Rambo, Rain) alongside the Aftermath expansion. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and as a next-gen SKU on PS5, Xbox Series X consoles on November 17.
The next-gen upgrades won't be locked to Ultimate purchases, and you don't have to re-buy the game in order to get the upgrades. Netherrealm confirms Mortal Kombat 11 will be optimized to support upscaled 4K res on next-gen systems, as well as utilize blistering-fast load times compared to the sluggish HDD transitions/startups. Cross-gen support is also added in "select modes" but we're betting classic online VS battles are supported.
Check below for all the content and features included with Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate:
- Definitive Mortal Kombat 11 Experience - Two critically acclaimed story campaigns taking players on a time-bending adventure that continues the epic Mortal Kombat saga, along with the full roster of 37 playable characters.
- Kombat Pack 2 - Newly added fighters Mileena, the hybrid Edenian and Tarkatan clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo, the iconic Special Forces soldier featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone.
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion - Franchise-first story expansion, three playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop) and 10 additional character skins.
- Kombat Pack 1 - Six playable characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn) and 25 additional character skins.
- Mortal Kombat 11 - Packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players including Story, Custom Character Variation System, Stage Fatalities, Friendships, Online, Towers of Time, Tutorial, Krypt, Kombat League and the signature roster of returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals.
- PS5 Upgrade Available - Delivering 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on PS4 and PS4 Pro can also access a free upgrade to the PS5 version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.
- Xbox Series X|S Smart Delivery Enabled - Providing 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes. Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate owners and new buyers on Xbox One consoles can also access a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version of their game, available in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launch.
- Krossplay Support - Allowing PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players to fight against other players on opposite platforms in select modes.