The creator of The Void is launching a VR wingsuit attraction in 2021

The creator of The Void is building a base jumping VR simulation location-based entertainment attraction which will open in 2021.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Tue, Oct 6 2020 5:51 PM CDT
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to fly in a wingsuit? Most people never get the chance to do that, even if they want to because of the danger and the training involved. But what if you could get the same experience without the inherent risk? At Jump, a new VR attraction opening in 2021, you can!

Jump is a location-based entertainment attraction created by James Jensen, one of the co-founders of The Void. The details about the experience are limited, but the company recently started dropping hints about its attraction, and it looks remarkably attractive. As far as we can tell, Jump is a VR base jumping simulator that makes you feel like you're soaring through the air.

The Jump experience includes an authentic wingsuit and a VR headset integrated into a helmet that resembles the type that a base jumper would wear. It's unclear how the simulation makes you feel like you're flying, but it could include a wind tunnel that skydivers often train in or involve an aerial harness. Jim Shumway, the head rigger for Cirque du Soleil, is part of Jump's team, so we're leaning towards the harness idea.

The description on the company's website is somewhat vague, but it gives us a few hints about the attraction.

"Imagine being able to perform one of the world's most dangerous and technically difficult stunts with little to no training, no parachuting experience, no cost for equipment and setup, and no risk of death trying to pull it off. What would you do (and how much would it cost) for such an experience?

Would you dedicate years of your life, spend thousands of dollars, and practice life-threatening jumps time and time again just to risk dying in the end? Any way you look at it, this would be an unattainable experience for 99.9% of people on this planet ... until now."

Jump hasn't described the experience in great detail. Still, the company revealed the software was developed using the Unreal Engine, and it appears to use photorealistic rendering techniques to simulate the mountains that you'll jump off. Jump's social media team also implied that Jump is a multiplayer experience that you can enjoy with friends.

The creator of The Void is launching a VR wingsuit attraction in 2021 02 | TweakTown.com

Jump is not yet open, but the first locations should open sometime in 2021. Keep an eye on limitlesslfight.com for more details.

NEWS SOURCES:roadtovr.com, twitter.com, limitlessflight.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

