Check out this Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta trailer

Activision and Treyarch drop a huge new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta trailer to get you ready for the upcoming release.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 5 2020 10:09 PM CDT
Activision and Treyarch have just unleashed a fresh new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta trailer, getting gamers ready for the new beta that kicks off this week. Check it out:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hype machine activated, with PS4 gamers getting first dibs into the Black Ops Cold War beta on PlayStation 5 for anyone who has pre-ordered the game. It will then hit open beta on the PS4 on October 10-12 before coming to the Xbox and PC for those who pre-ordered on October 15-16. Finally, the open beta on all platforms is between October 17-19.

As for the game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 13.

  • Weekend 1: PlayStation Early Access -- Thursday, October 8, and Friday, October 9 are available for early access on PlayStation 4 to players who have pre-ordered Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.
  • Weekend 1: PS4 Open Beta - Saturday October 10, to Monday, October 12 is free to all PlayStation 4 owners. If you've got a PlayStation 4 and an internet connection, you should be ready to engage, though PlayStation Plus may be a requirement in some territories.
  • Weekend 2: Xbox One and PC Early Access - Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16 are available for early access to anyone who has pre-ordered or pre-purchased the game on Xbox One/ Xbox Series X, or on PC via Blizzard Battle.net respectively.
  • Weekend 2: PS4, Xbox One, & PC Open Beta - The second Beta Weekend is for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC owners, starting from Thursday, October 17, and running to Monday, October 19.
Check out this Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta trailer 01
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

