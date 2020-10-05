Check out this Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta trailer

Activision and Treyarch drop a huge new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta trailer to get you ready for the upcoming release.

Activision and Treyarch have just unleashed a fresh new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta trailer, getting gamers ready for the new beta that kicks off this week. Check it out:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hype machine activated, with PS4 gamers getting first dibs into the Black Ops Cold War beta on PlayStation 5 for anyone who has pre-ordered the game. It will then hit open beta on the PS4 on October 10-12 before coming to the Xbox and PC for those who pre-ordered on October 15-16. Finally, the open beta on all platforms is between October 17-19.

As for the game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 13.