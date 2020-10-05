NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Ghost of Tsushima gets online multiplayer and NewGame+ on October 16

Ghost of Tsushima's new four-player Legends mode drops on October 16, adding a new dimension to the samurai slasher magnum opus.

Published Mon, Oct 5 2020 6:32 PM CDT
Ghost of Tsushima's new Update 1.1 massively expands the scope of Sucker Punch's samurai slasher, adding free four-player co-op and a NewGame+ option.

Sony's epic open-world samurai game is getting a big content drop on October 16. Ghost of Tsushima's new co-op Legends mode adds in two-player story missions set in a mythical world full of Japanese folklore, demons, and monsters. There's always four-player survival modes, and an upcoming raid. The online mode is free, but PS Plus is required to play, and there isn't any microtransactions.

Legends has four main classes:

  • Samurai - Tank class with offensive ultimate ability
  • Hunter - Ranged class that can slow enemies, has accurate special attack
  • Ronin - Healer/offensive/support class, can heal enemies with ultimate ability, can summon ghost dog in battle
  • Assassin - Can teleport in battle and dish out tremendous damage
Ghost of Tsushima also gets a NewGame+ mode on October 16, complete with new content:

  • New powerful charms to even the odds against enemies
  • New Ghost Flower can be exchanged for armors dyes/new gear
  • New armor loadouts to macro your gearsets
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

