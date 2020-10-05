Ghost of Tsushima gets online multiplayer and NewGame+ on October 16
Ghost of Tsushima's new four-player Legends mode drops on October 16, adding a new dimension to the samurai slasher magnum opus.
Published Mon, Oct 5 2020 6:32 PM CDT
Ghost of Tsushima's new Update 1.1 massively expands the scope of Sucker Punch's samurai slasher, adding free four-player co-op and a NewGame+ option.
Sony's epic open-world samurai game is getting a big content drop on October 16. Ghost of Tsushima's new co-op Legends mode adds in two-player story missions set in a mythical world full of Japanese folklore, demons, and monsters. There's always four-player survival modes, and an upcoming raid. The online mode is free, but PS Plus is required to play, and there isn't any microtransactions.
Legends has four main classes:
- Samurai - Tank class with offensive ultimate ability
- Hunter - Ranged class that can slow enemies, has accurate special attack
- Ronin - Healer/offensive/support class, can heal enemies with ultimate ability, can summon ghost dog in battle
- Assassin - Can teleport in battle and dish out tremendous damage
Ghost of Tsushima also gets a NewGame+ mode on October 16, complete with new content:
- New powerful charms to even the odds against enemies
- New Ghost Flower can be exchanged for armors dyes/new gear
- New armor loadouts to macro your gearsets
