Spider-Man remastered on PlayStation 5 has ray tracing and 60FPS mode
Sony details features of Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5, confirming all-new lighting/reflection systems and 60FPS mode.
Insomniac has massively overhauled the original 2018 Spider-Man game with a new high-end remaster on PS5, adding in lots of new graphical and lighting systems to flex the next-gen console's power.
Today Insomniac revealed a bunch of new details about the upcoming Spider-Man remaster, including ray-traced visuals, new global illumination systems for weather and dynamic lighting, and a beefed up performance mode. Here's a checklist of everything Insomniac confirmed today:
- Ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows
- 60 FPS performance mode
- Ultra-fast loading via SSD tech
- Haptic feedback via DualSense controller
- New 3D Audio support
- Custom lighting modes for photo mode
- 3 new suits including the Amazing Spider-Man suit
The less exciting updates about Spider-Man remastered is how you'll buy it. The game isn't actually available for purchase on its own. It's only available if you buy the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $69.99, or if you buy Miles Morales on PS4, grab the free PS5 upgrade for Miles Morales, and then pay extra to unlock Spider-Man remastered.
It's a bizarre strategy on Sony's part. Insomniac also confirmed PS4 saves of Spider-Man won't be compatible with the PS5 version.
Spider-Man remastered will be available at launch on PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.