NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Spider-Man remastered on PlayStation 5 has ray tracing and 60FPS mode

Sony details features of Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5, confirming all-new lighting/reflection systems and 60FPS mode.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 30 2020 6:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Insomniac has massively overhauled the original 2018 Spider-Man game with a new high-end remaster on PS5, adding in lots of new graphical and lighting systems to flex the next-gen console's power.

Spider-Man remastered on PlayStation 5 has ray tracing and 60FPS mode 43 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Insomniac revealed a bunch of new details about the upcoming Spider-Man remaster, including ray-traced visuals, new global illumination systems for weather and dynamic lighting, and a beefed up performance mode. Here's a checklist of everything Insomniac confirmed today:

  • Ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows
  • 60 FPS performance mode
  • Ultra-fast loading via SSD tech
  • Haptic feedback via DualSense controller
  • New 3D Audio support
  • Custom lighting modes for photo mode
  • 3 new suits including the Amazing Spider-Man suit
Spider-Man remastered on PlayStation 5 has ray tracing and 60FPS mode 54 | TweakTown.com

The less exciting updates about Spider-Man remastered is how you'll buy it. The game isn't actually available for purchase on its own. It's only available if you buy the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $69.99, or if you buy Miles Morales on PS4, grab the free PS5 upgrade for Miles Morales, and then pay extra to unlock Spider-Man remastered.

It's a bizarre strategy on Sony's part. Insomniac also confirmed PS4 saves of Spider-Man won't be compatible with the PS5 version.

Spider-Man remastered will be available at launch on PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.98
$49.98$49.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2020 at 6:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.