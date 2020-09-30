Spider-Man remastered on PlayStation 5 has ray tracing and 60FPS mode

Insomniac has massively overhauled the original 2018 Spider-Man game with a new high-end remaster on PS5, adding in lots of new graphical and lighting systems to flex the next-gen console's power.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Insomniac revealed a bunch of new details about the upcoming Spider-Man remaster, including ray-traced visuals, new global illumination systems for weather and dynamic lighting, and a beefed up performance mode. Here's a checklist of everything Insomniac confirmed today:

Ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows

60 FPS performance mode

Ultra-fast loading via SSD tech

Haptic feedback via DualSense controller

New 3D Audio support

Custom lighting modes for photo mode

3 new suits including the Amazing Spider-Man suit

The less exciting updates about Spider-Man remastered is how you'll buy it. The game isn't actually available for purchase on its own. It's only available if you buy the Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for $69.99, or if you buy Miles Morales on PS4, grab the free PS5 upgrade for Miles Morales, and then pay extra to unlock Spider-Man remastered.

It's a bizarre strategy on Sony's part. Insomniac also confirmed PS4 saves of Spider-Man won't be compatible with the PS5 version.

Spider-Man remastered will be available at launch on PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.