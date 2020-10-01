NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Secretlab announces official Rust Edition chair, also an in-game chair

Secretlab teams with Facepunch Studios on the official Secretlab Rust Edition chair, with an exclusive in-game chair skin, too.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 1 2020 10:00 AM CDT
If you are a huge Rust fan and are in need of a new gaming chair, then Secretlab has just manifested the perfect early Christmas present for yourself.

Secretlab has teamed with Facepunch Studios on the new Secretlab Rust Edition gaming chair, with a first-of-it-skin in-game chair skin for Rust. This is a big deal for Rust as the new Secretlab chair skin is the first-ever branded cosmetic introduced into the game.

The new Secretlab Rust Edition gaming chair is upholstered in the company's iconic black PRIME 2.0 PU leather, with "dappled rust-red accents" on the side wings and seat base -- which Secretlab says "effectively evoking the game's desolate wasteland".

Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab said: "Rust is not a game for the faint-hearted and it's been said that you only truly start playing it after the 500-hour mark. Having spent hundreds of hours on the game myself, I've come to thoroughly enjoy the challenge of the game, with its unforgiving survival mechanics and cyclical server wipes. There's hardly a moment of respite in Rust, but at least players will be well-supported both in game and in the real-world with our chair and skin. I'm excited about the in-game skin - it's really cool and I want to see chairs being crafted more and maybe even buffed!"

Garry Newman, founder of Facepunch Studios says: "Secretlab's in-game chair skin is the first branded item to be introduced in Rust and also the first time a replica of a real-world product has been added to the game. This collaboration is the first of its kind and a fitting one - having spent hundreds of hours in Rust themselves, the Secretlab team understands intimately the nature and unique challenges of the game. They are the world leader in high-performance gaming seats, and we're thrilled to be able to help our players elevate their experience of the game with the official Rust chair and a brand new in-game skin".

