NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

ROCCAT unveils new 'Elo' line of PC gaming headsets

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's PC gaming brand, has unveiled a new PC gaming headset line, introducing the Elo series in all its forms.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Sep 21 2020 3:39 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Every PC gamer loves options when it comes to hardware, and the more options, the better. Now, ROCCAT has unveiled a new line of PC gaming headsets for gamers to feast their eyes upon.

ROCCAT unveils new 'Elo' line of PC gaming headsets 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach's PC gaming brand, has officially unveiled a new line of PC gaming headsets slated to be launched this fall. The new line of gaming headsets is called the ROCCAT Elo Series, and will introduce three brand new headsets; the Elo X Stereo, the Elo 7.1 USB, and the Elo Air. As you can probably imagine, each of the new headsets fit a specific price point, and proportionate to that price point is its quality.

The Elo X Stereo is the light-weight model of three and features a floating metal headband and plush memory foam cushions. It also comes in at the cost of just $49.99 MSRP. Moving on, we have the Elo 7.1 USB, and as the name states, this model comes with 7.1 surround sound, as well as ROCCAT's AIMO intelligent lighting system. The Elo 7.1 comes in at the cost of $69.99 MSRP. Last in the Elo series line is the Elo 7.1 Air, which comes with Turtle Beach's Superhuman Hearing, a 24-hour battery life, and more. The Elo 7.1 Air is priced at $99.99 MSRP.

All three of the Elo series gaming headsets will be available at participating retailers beginning on October 4th, 2020.

ROCCAT unveils new 'Elo' line of PC gaming headsets 01 | TweakTown.com

Elo X Stereo

ROCCAT unveils new 'Elo' line of PC gaming headsets 02 | TweakTown.com

Elo 7.1 USB

ROCCAT unveils new 'Elo' line of PC gaming headsets 03 | TweakTown.com

Elo 7.1 Air

Buy at Amazon

Elo 7.1 Air Wireless Surround Sound RGB Gaming Headset (ROC-14-140-01)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$99.99
$99.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2020 at 6:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:en.roccat.org

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.