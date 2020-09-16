AORUS Gen4 AIC 8TB SSD: 4 x 2TB drives at an insane 15GB/sec (!!!)
AORUS announces new 2TB AORUS Gen4 AIC SSD: packs up to 15,000MB/sec (or 15GB/sec) transfer speeds, powered by Phison controller.
I don't know about you, but the world of storage interests me just as much as GPUs and CPUs -- with Sabrent coming out and slaying everyone every couple of months with a record-breaking drive.
Their recent Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus offers a huge 7000MB/sec (7GB/sec) transfers, which are the fastest you can get from a single drive -- but now GIGABYTE has unveiled its new AORUS Gen4 AIC 2TB and 8TB SSDs.
The new AORUS Gen4 AIC 2TB SSD packs 4 x 500GB pre-installed NVMe M.2 SSDs directly to the AIC (add-in card) that detects as one single 2TB drive. The 8TB model is the same, with 4 x 2TB drives that show up as one beyond-ultra-fast 8GB SSD.
AORUS is using Phison's new PS5016-E16 controller, with a pretty elaborate cooling system to keep all of that super-fast NAND as cool as possible. The 2TB model has reads of up to 15GB/sec, while writes are 'just' 9.5GB/sec -- the 8TB on the other hand handles 15GB/sec in both writes and reads.
- Form Factor: PCl Express Card
- Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x16, NVMe 1.3
- Total Capacity: 8,000GB
- Seq. Read Speed: up to 15,000MB/s
- Seq. Write Speed: up to 15,000MB/s
- Wear Leveling, Over-Provision Technologies
- TRIM & S.M.A.R.T Supported
- Advanced Thermal Solution with Copper Heatsink
- Warranty: Limited 5-years
There is currently no pricing or availability for the 2TB AORUS Gen4 AIC SSD.