NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AORUS Gen4 AIC 8TB SSD: 4 x 2TB drives at an insane 15GB/sec (!!!)

AORUS announces new 2TB AORUS Gen4 AIC SSD: packs up to 15,000MB/sec (or 15GB/sec) transfer speeds, powered by Phison controller.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 16 2020 9:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I don't know about you, but the world of storage interests me just as much as GPUs and CPUs -- with Sabrent coming out and slaying everyone every couple of months with a record-breaking drive.

AORUS Gen4 AIC 8TB SSD: 4 x 2TB drives at an insane 15GB/sec (!!!) 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

Their recent Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus offers a huge 7000MB/sec (7GB/sec) transfers, which are the fastest you can get from a single drive -- but now GIGABYTE has unveiled its new AORUS Gen4 AIC 2TB and 8TB SSDs.

The new AORUS Gen4 AIC 2TB SSD packs 4 x 500GB pre-installed NVMe M.2 SSDs directly to the AIC (add-in card) that detects as one single 2TB drive. The 8TB model is the same, with 4 x 2TB drives that show up as one beyond-ultra-fast 8GB SSD.

AORUS Gen4 AIC 8TB SSD: 4 x 2TB drives at an insane 15GB/sec (!!!) 03 | TweakTown.comAORUS Gen4 AIC 8TB SSD: 4 x 2TB drives at an insane 15GB/sec (!!!) 05 | TweakTown.com
AORUS Gen4 AIC 8TB SSD: 4 x 2TB drives at an insane 15GB/sec (!!!) 06 | TweakTown.comAORUS Gen4 AIC 8TB SSD: 4 x 2TB drives at an insane 15GB/sec (!!!) 07 | TweakTown.com

AORUS is using Phison's new PS5016-E16 controller, with a pretty elaborate cooling system to keep all of that super-fast NAND as cool as possible. The 2TB model has reads of up to 15GB/sec, while writes are 'just' 9.5GB/sec -- the 8TB on the other hand handles 15GB/sec in both writes and reads.

AORUS Gen4 AIC 8TB SSD: 4 x 2TB drives at an insane 15GB/sec (!!!) 08 | TweakTown.com
  • Form Factor: PCl Express Card
  • Interface: PCI-Express 4.0 x16, NVMe 1.3
  • Total Capacity: 8,000GB
  • Seq. Read Speed: up to 15,000MB/s
  • Seq. Write Speed: up to 15,000MB/s
  • Wear Leveling, Over-Provision Technologies
  • TRIM & S.M.A.R.T Supported
  • Advanced Thermal Solution with Copper Heatsink
  • Warranty: Limited 5-years

There is currently no pricing or availability for the 2TB AORUS Gen4 AIC SSD.

Buy at Amazon

AORUS Gen4 AIC Adaptor, Full PCIe 4.0 (GC-4XM2G4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$129.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2020 at 6:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.