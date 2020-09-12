NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Tactical Haptics developing modular accessory for Touch controllers

Tactical Haptics reformatted its commercial-grade VR controller tech for consumers for use with the Oculus Touch controllers.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Sat, Sep 12 2020 1:23 AM CDT
Tactical Haptics recently revealed its Multi-Pose magnet sockets for Oculus Touch controllers, which allow you to change the form factor of your controllers on-the-fly. The magnetic attachments can form several controller configurations.

Tactical Haptics developing modular accessory for Touch controllers 02 | TweakTown.com
Tactical Haptics first showed off its modular Multi-Pose magnet socket system at Augmented World Expo in 2019. The technology was bundled in with the company's Reactive Grip Motion Controller, which simulate haptic feedback with shear forces. The company has since separated the two ideas into two separate products. They created a new controller called the SaberGrip, which we already wrote about. They made a consumer-friendly version of the Multi-Pose magnet system that works with Oculus Touch controllers.

Tactical Haptics developing modular accessory for Touch controllers 03 | TweakTown.com

The Multi-Pose magnet socket is a sleeve that fits over the Touch controllers to add magnetic attachment points that couple your controllers together in various poses. Each sleeve includes five magnet points positioned at different angles. The design allows for machine gun, shotgun, and rifle configurations and handlebar and gamepad setup.

The magnetic points allow you to quickly switch between poses, which would be a fantastic compliment to games like Onward that offer many different weapon options.

Tactical Haptics is not yet selling the Multi-Pose magnet sockets for Touch controllers, but the company plans to have them on the market soon. The retail price is not locked down, but the company is targeting $50 to $100-no word yet on when they will be available.

NEWS SOURCE:tacticalhaptics.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

