Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2: hitting Intel where it hurts

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 is a big upgrade: offers up to 25 hours of battery live on Windows 10-powered notebooks.

Qualcomm has just unveiled its new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 which has a slew of new upgrades that will super-boost its position in the market.

The company has detailed its new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip at IFA 2020, which packs their in-house Snapdragon X55 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6 support, and some upgraded Kryo 495 processor cores and support for LPDDR4 up to 2133MHz.

More importantly, the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 now supports NVMe SSDs and UFS 3.0 storage, which is a great thing for super-fast storage on next-gen laptops. Especially so if you want that huge up to 25-hour battery life on a new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2-powered Windows 10 laptop.

Qualcomm has also added support for up to a 32-megapixel camera with 4K HDR technology, with support for 2 x 4K monitors through a single USB-C cable, too. We also have the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 packing Qualcomm's own Aqstic technology that suppresses echoes and noise.