Alphacool's leak testing tool pressurizes your loop before you fill it

Alphacool's Leak Testing Tool is a hand pump that can pressurize your water cooling loop before your fill it. No more costly leaks.

Alphacool today launched a new product that is sure to help avid water-cooling enthusiasts. The Alphacool Leak Testing Tool enables you to pressure test your loop before filling it up to give you extra reassurance that you won't soak your expensive components when you boot up for the first time.

Alphacool designed the Leak Testing Tool to help you weed out potential problems with your water-cooling setup, such as loose end caps or a bad seal on a hard tube fitting. The last thing you want is cooling fluid all over your expensive parts.

The new Leak Testing Tool works somewhat like a bike bump. It features a hose attached to a hand pump and a pressure gauge that hooks up to a free G1/4 thread in your loop. With a few hand pumps, you can pressurize your loop to the desired level (components from different vendors will have different maximums, so check your instructions). If the pressure holds for 15 to 20 minutes, you can be reasonably confident that your system won't spring a leak when you fill it.

Alphacool's Leak Testing Tool is available directly from the manufacturer for €29.19, which is approximately $35.