Dota 2 - The International prize pool sits at $34 million, and growing

One of the biggest esports tournaments in the world is the annual Dota 2 The International event, which has set a new record as the largest prize pool: $34,351,362.

The first prize for The International currently stands at a huge $15.6 million, while second place receives $4.4 million and third place with $3 million. Even if you come in at 18th, you're still going to take home $85,000. These numbers were last updated on August 27 at 10:17 PM PDT.

Valve hasn't provided a firm date on when Dota 2's upcoming The International will take place, as the COVID-19 pandemic has come in and wrecked it all. We might not even see The International take place this year, and it could eventually be shifted into 2021 -- and that prize pool is only going to go higher and higher, driving more hype around the event.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES