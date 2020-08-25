NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Asteroid to hit Earth a day before U.S. Election, 2020 is relentless

2020 has been crazy, and now another thing can be added to the list of surprises as scientists found an asteroid heading for Earth.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Aug 25 2020 7:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Astronomers have located an asteroid that is on track with colliding into Earth, and the expected collision date is a day before the U.S election.

Asteroid to hit Earth a day before U.S. Election, 2020 is relentless 01 | TweakTown.com

If 2020 wasn't already filled with surprise curve balls, it certainly is now, or its at least close to it. Now, to add on top of everything the world has already experienced, scientists have identified an asteroid called 2018VP1, and according to the Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory its trajectory is on course to collide with Earth on November 2nd, which is one day before the presidential election scheduled for November 3rd.

Palomar Observatory in California found the asteroid back in 2018, hence the name it picked up. The observatory believes there's three potential impacts "based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days", luckily, the observatory believes there's only a 0.41% chance that it will actually hit our planet. Additionally, NASA researchers don't consider 2018VP1 a "potentially hazardous object".

In other asteroid news, a SUV-sized asteroid recently flew past Earth and astronomers didn't even realize until it already happened, more on that story here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.45
$15.45$15.75$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/25/2020 at 2:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:themindunleashed.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.