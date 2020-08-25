Asteroid to hit Earth a day before U.S. Election, 2020 is relentless

2020 has been crazy, and now another thing can be added to the list of surprises as scientists found an asteroid heading for Earth.

Astronomers have located an asteroid that is on track with colliding into Earth, and the expected collision date is a day before the U.S election.

If 2020 wasn't already filled with surprise curve balls, it certainly is now, or its at least close to it. Now, to add on top of everything the world has already experienced, scientists have identified an asteroid called 2018VP1, and according to the Center for Near Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory its trajectory is on course to collide with Earth on November 2nd, which is one day before the presidential election scheduled for November 3rd.

Palomar Observatory in California found the asteroid back in 2018, hence the name it picked up. The observatory believes there's three potential impacts "based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days", luckily, the observatory believes there's only a 0.41% chance that it will actually hit our planet. Additionally, NASA researchers don't consider 2018VP1 a "potentially hazardous object".

