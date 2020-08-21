NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

This is the first PlayStation 5 ad made for TV: 'Play Has No Limits'

Sony releases its first TV advertisement for its next-generation PlayStation 5 console, teasing 3D audio, adaptive triggers, more.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Aug 21 2020 12:28 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony has just kick started the TV advertisement marketing for its next generation PlayStation 5 console, which focuses on the 3D audio, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback on the PS5 and its DualSense controller. Check it out:

The company seems to be concentrating its first wave of PlayStation 5 marketing on its new DualSense controller, which will usher in a "new world of immersion" for gamers. This makes sense for the ad, which -- in its own, very weird way, is (I guess) marketing those things.

Sony's marketing VP, Mary Yee, explained on the official PlayStation website: "Today, I am pleased to share with you our first global spot for PlayStation that showcases some of the immersive gameplay you will experience on the new PS5 console. In our first global digital ad for the PS5 console, you'll see the new console's features come to life through a young woman's eyes and her movements".

This is the first PlayStation 5 ad made for TV: 'Play Has No Limits' 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.