This is the first PlayStation 5 ad made for TV: 'Play Has No Limits'

Sony has just kick started the TV advertisement marketing for its next generation PlayStation 5 console, which focuses on the 3D audio, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback on the PS5 and its DualSense controller. Check it out:

The company seems to be concentrating its first wave of PlayStation 5 marketing on its new DualSense controller, which will usher in a "new world of immersion" for gamers. This makes sense for the ad, which -- in its own, very weird way, is (I guess) marketing those things.

Sony's marketing VP, Mary Yee, explained on the official PlayStation website: "Today, I am pleased to share with you our first global spot for PlayStation that showcases some of the immersive gameplay you will experience on the new PS5 console. In our first global digital ad for the PS5 console, you'll see the new console's features come to life through a young woman's eyes and her movements".