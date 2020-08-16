TweakTown
The best Dragonball Z character is coming to Dragon Ball Fighterz soon

Get ready to blast some kamehamehas at Kame House: old curmudgeon Master Roshi is coming to Dragonball Fighter Z next month.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Sun, Aug 16 2020 6:05 PM CDT
Japanese adult book enthusiast and kamehameha blaster Master Roshi is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco today announced.

The best Dragonball Z character is coming to Dragon Ball Fighterz soon 323 | TweakTown.com
Master Roshi is one of the most ridiculous characters in Dragonball Z, and since practically every other character is in Bandai Namco's new DB Fighterz, it's only fitting Roshi gets added too. The affable curmudgeon will be the third DLC character in the latest DB FighterZ pass, and will come with signature moves and stylish attacks in place like the Evil Containment Wave, which was used in the old Dragon Ball series.

The best Dragonball Z character is coming to Dragon Ball Fighterz soon 233 | TweakTown.comThe best Dragonball Z character is coming to Dragon Ball Fighterz soon 33 | TweakTown.com

We didn't get to see Roshi transform with his Max Power move and get ultra-buff, nor did we see the signature kamehameha, but expect both of those to be included. And I'd love to see a return of the turtle Umigame too.

Master Roshi will come to the DB FighterZ pass this September.


Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

