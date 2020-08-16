The best Dragonball Z character is coming to Dragon Ball Fighterz soon

Get ready to blast some kamehamehas at Kame House: old curmudgeon Master Roshi is coming to Dragonball Fighter Z next month.

Japanese adult book enthusiast and kamehameha blaster Master Roshi is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco today announced.

Master Roshi is one of the most ridiculous characters in Dragonball Z, and since practically every other character is in Bandai Namco's new DB Fighterz, it's only fitting Roshi gets added too. The affable curmudgeon will be the third DLC character in the latest DB FighterZ pass, and will come with signature moves and stylish attacks in place like the Evil Containment Wave, which was used in the old Dragon Ball series.

We didn't get to see Roshi transform with his Max Power move and get ultra-buff, nor did we see the signature kamehameha, but expect both of those to be included. And I'd love to see a return of the turtle Umigame too.

Master Roshi will come to the DB FighterZ pass this September.