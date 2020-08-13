Epic sues Apple, seeks to 'end Apple's dominance over tech markets'

Epic Games is suing Apple for delisting Fortnite, accusing Apple of monopolizing the mobile market and levying an 'Apple tax'

Epic Games, one of the most powerful titans in the games industry, is tired of paying the 30% 'Apple tax' on all iOS revenues. Now Epic is standing up to Apple, and is suing them in a case that could set precedent for the entire games industry.

Today Epic Games decided to flat-out challenge Apple. First Epic added in an option for direct payments into Fortnite, which completely bypassed Apple's 30% revenue cut altogether. Apple takes 30% of all games revenues from the iOS storefront. Apple, of course, pulled the game from the App Store for terms and conditions violations.

Now Epic is suing Apple and seeks to end its "dominance over key technology markets."

The lengthy court document is filled with complaints that chronicle Apple's anti-competitive practices and monopolistic behavior, going so far as to say Apple's "stranglehold of the iOS ecosystem" is "unlawful and unreasonable." Epic directly responded to Apple's removal of Fortnite from the App Store:

"Apple's removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market."

Here's a particular fiery paragraph:

"Fast forward to 2020, and Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation. Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched, and more pernicious than the monopolists of yesteryear. At a market cap of nearly $2 trillion, Apple's size and reach far exceeds that of any technology monopolist in history," Epic said in the document.

The document goes on to detail exactly how Apple is unfairly controlling the market. They're controlling which apps and content can be present and sold on the App Store, which brings to mind Apple's recent decision to block Project xCloud from iOS because it can't screen every single game on Game Pass, and unfair "taxing" of all revenues via built-in payment processing.

This case concerns Apple's use of a series of anti-competitive restraints and monopolistic practices in markets for (i) the distribution of software applications ("apps") to users of mobile computing devices like smartphones and tablets, and (ii) the processing of consumers' payments for digital content used within iOS mobile apps ("in-app content"). Apple imposes unreasonable and unlawful restraints to completely monopolize both markets and prevent software developers from reaching the over one billion users of its mobile devices (e.g., iPhone and iPad) unless they go through a single store controlled by Apple, the App Store, where Apple exacts an oppressive 30% tax on the sale of every app. Apple also requires software developers who wish to sell digital in-app content to those consumers to use a single payment processing option offered by Apple, In-App Purchase, which likewise carries a 30% tax.

Epic clearly had this at the ready, and was planning a coup for a long time. Epic doesn't want to take over Apple, though, just topple it and remove its power from the App Store--or at the very least add options in to reduce or even eliminate the 70-30 revenue split.

Epic doesn't want any money, though. It simply wants the courts to set rules against Apple's 'monpolistic' reign.