Halo 3 battle rifle coming to ODST Firefight on MCC, matchmaking too

343i is adding a whole new dimension to the best Halo game's Firefight mode, complete with new weapons, modes, and matchmaking.

Halo 3 ODST's Firefight is the best. Reach is good, but ODST is on a whole other level. It's a four-player co-op survival-fest with no equipment--just your wits, your weapons management skills, and silenced 2x scope pistol. Now 343 Industries reveals how it's completely revitalizing ODST's Firefight mode for MCC.

Today 343 Industries confirmed some exciting news about Halo 3 ODST's Firefight mode on the Master Chief Collection, including new weapons, gametypes, custom games, and more. Halo 3's weapons are coming over to Firefight. This is a big, big deal that adds a new dimension of play.

343i says a lot of Halo 3's weapons are coming into ODST's Firefight that simply weren't available before. We'll see weapons like Halo 3's BR55HB cross over, and 343i teases a weapon. What could it be?

The devs also confirm online matchmaking will be supported in ODST's Firefight mode. This is also a big deal. ODST has never supported Firefight matchmaking with strangers; ODST shipped with Halo 3, which had PVP matchmaking. You always had to set up teams and invite people in order to play Firefight online with friends.

Custom Firefight will also be a thing. This is another feature ODST didn't have on Xbox 360--only Halo: Reach let you customize Firefight settings for wacky results and crazy gametypes. 343i is bringing Reach's level of customization to ODST's Firefight settings.

Now the big question is whether or not gamers can keep the original ODST settings--no BR55HB, no wacky effects, etc--in online matchmaking, or if we'll be stuck with the new features. 343i says the legacy content will be preserved, but I'm wondering if this is only for solo/custom play.

Either way, this is a tremendously exciting time for hardcore Firefight fans like myself. I absolutely can't wait to check it out when ODST drops on the Master Chief Collection on PC with uncapped FPS, online matchmaking, challenges, and new weapons.

343i plans to start testing ODST sometime next month, so be sure to sign up as a Halo Insider if you're interested.