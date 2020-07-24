This 24K gold PlayStation 5 will destroy your wallet

As if the price of Sony's PlayStation 5 won't be high enough, premiere British luxury-makers are crafting an all-gold PS5.

Truly Exquisite, the brand that brought you the $3500 all-gold Galaxy S20, is now working their magic on the PlayStation 5.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 doesn't have a price tag yet, but that hasn't stopped Britain's premiere luxury-maker Truly Exquisite from dipping the console in gold. Prestige gamers with bank loans to spare can now sign up for info on the new pure-gold PS5, a design that'd make C3-PO jealous. No pricing has been revealed of course, but don't expect it to come cheap.

"The long awaited and much anticipated Sony PlayStation 5 just got even better! Truly Exquisite are proud to announce that we bring to you yet another release first...this time it will be in the form of the brand new Sony PS5...available to buy in luxury 24K Gold, Platinum and also 18K Rose Gold finishes. We can not wait to start custom making these true beauties. Stay tuned and register your interest as we will have more information of pre orders and distribution soon."

Overall the system looks like something that Emperor Calus would play on, or maybe a trinket in Augustus St. Cloud's show room. The new gold-dipped console will also feature a gold DualSense controller alongside a Platinum headset.

The MSRP of Sony's PlayStation 5 is expected to sit at around $499 or as high as $549. Reports say the system costs roughly $450 to manufacture, and $250 of that is from the PCIe 4.0 SSD and GDDR6 RAM alone.