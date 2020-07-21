NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Untitled Goose Game is getting a limited physical edition from iam8bit

iam8bit announces a limited edition physical boxed version of Untitled Goose Game on Switch and PS4, complete with nifty extras.

| Jul 21, 2020 at 10:15am CDT

Today House House and iam8bit announce the Untitled Goose Game Lovely Edition, a limited physical boxed edition of the infamous honkin' indie.

Untitled Goose Game is getting a limited physical edition from iam8bit 32 | TweakTown.com

After tons of acclaim, sales, and awards, House House's beloved Untitled Goose Game is coming to physical retail stores as a boxed indie. The game releases on September 29 and will be sold as a boxed edition on PS4 ($29.99) and Nintendo Switch ($34.99), complete with a 24-page physical booklet, a poster, and a special anti-goose sticker.

The eco-friendly Lovely Edition is exclusive to iam8bit and is priced the same as the other SKU.

House House is also releasing a limited edition vinyl of the Untitled Goose Game's serene soundtrack for $29.99, and is likewise shipped in 100% recycled packaging.

Check below for more info on the Untitled Goose Game boxed editions:

PlayStation 4 version

Nintendo Switch version

Buy at Amazon

Untitled Goose Game - [Switch Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2020 at 11:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.