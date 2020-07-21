Untitled Goose Game is getting a limited physical edition from iam8bit
iam8bit announces a limited edition physical boxed version of Untitled Goose Game on Switch and PS4, complete with nifty extras.
Today House House and iam8bit announce the Untitled Goose Game Lovely Edition, a limited physical boxed edition of the infamous honkin' indie.
After tons of acclaim, sales, and awards, House House's beloved Untitled Goose Game is coming to physical retail stores as a boxed indie. The game releases on September 29 and will be sold as a boxed edition on PS4 ($29.99) and Nintendo Switch ($34.99), complete with a 24-page physical booklet, a poster, and a special anti-goose sticker.
The eco-friendly Lovely Edition is exclusive to iam8bit and is priced the same as the other SKU.
House House is also releasing a limited edition vinyl of the Untitled Goose Game's serene soundtrack for $29.99, and is likewise shipped in 100% recycled packaging.
Check below for more info on the Untitled Goose Game boxed editions:
PlayStation 4 version
- Buy Link - https://www.iam8bit.com/collections/untitled-goose-game/products/untitled-goose-game-lovely-edition-playstation-4
- Innovative Eco-Friendly Packaging - 100% Post-Consumer Material + 100% Recyclable + Non-Toxic Inks + Biolefin Shrink-Wrap only available at iam8bit.com
- The Actual Plaza Catalog, a 24-page mail-order style circular
- 11x17" Foldout Town Map hand-drawn by Marigold Bartlett
- "No Goose" Sticker
- Region Free - Worldwide Compatibility
Nintendo Switch version
- Buy Link - https://www.iam8bit.com/collections/untitled-goose-game/products/untitled-goose-game-lovely-edition-nintendo-switch
- Innovative Eco-Friendly Elements - 100% Recyclable Pack-Ins + Biolefin Shrink-Wrap only available at iam8bit.com
- Exclusive reversible coversheet
- The Actual Plaza Catalog, a 24-page mail-order style circular
- 11x17" Foldout Town Map hand-drawn by Marigold Bartlett
- "No Goose" Sticker
- Region Free - Worldwide Compatibility