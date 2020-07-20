Overcooked coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X blasting at 4K 60FPS

Overcooked! All You Can Eat announced, will be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X offering a glorious 4K 60FPS remaster of mayhem.

Overcooked and Overcooked 2 are being remastered for next-gen consoles, with Overcooked: All You Can Eat announced. Check out the announcement trailer:

Ghost Town Games is remastering both of the Overcooked games for the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Overcooked: All You Can Eat will pack remasters of both games, all of the DLC from both games, and overhauled graphics.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat will be running at the glorious 4K resolution at 60FPS, as well as having super-fast load times. Ghost Town Games has also even rebuilt the original Overcooked using the newer Overcooked 2 engine, so the original game will look even better than before.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat "Delicious Definitive Edition Features"

Over 200 levels of culinary chaos

Seven new levels

Three new chefs

60 FPS gameplay in stunning 4K resolution

Faster loading times

Brand new trophies and achievements

We will of course have cross-play multiplayer with Overcooked: All You Can Eat, with developer Ghost Town Games and publisher Team17 saying that the new remasters will have improved accessibility options and even an assist mode.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat will let you skip levels, increase the time limit on any stage you're playing, as well as give yourself additional time to finish your orders before they time out. The team is also baking in color blindness options, a new "scalable user interface" and even "dyslexic-friendly text".

The one thing we all want to know isn't answered, with no release date on Overcooked: All You Can Eat. We should expect it to launch after the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles launch in November 2020.