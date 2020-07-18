This map will show you where the anti-face mask people are in the US

3.6 million Americans have confirmed cases of coronavirus, but now you can find where all the anti-face mask people are in the US.

It seems as though The New York Times is going full-on against anti-face mask Americans, with The New York Times publishing a very detailed coronavirus-themed US map. You can check the map out in all its detail here.

On this map, are details on spots around the United States where people are wearing masks -- and more importantly, the spots where they aren't wearing masks. Without getting into a conversation about whether you should wear a mask or not, we have experts at the CDC who have recently written a paper about just this.

The CDC write a paper titled "Absence of Apparent Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from Two Stylists After Exposure at a Hair Salon with a Universal Face Covering Policy". You can read that here.

The New York Times is getting their data from "a large number of interviews conducted by the global data and survey firm Dynata at the request of The New York Times. The firm asked a question about mask use to obtain 250,000 survey responses between July 2 and July 14, enough data to provide estimates more detailed than the state level".

