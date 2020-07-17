NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Lenovo's new Legion 5 gaming laptop: AMD Ryzen CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GPU

Lenovo goes all out with new AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs in its laptops, taps NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and 144Hz refresh rates.

| Jul 17, 2020 at 10:29 pm CDT

Lenovo has just flexed its muscle in the gaming laptop and gaming PC market, with the introduction of a bunch of new Legion-branded gaming systems.

Lenovo's new Legion 5 gaming laptop: AMD Ryzen CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GPU

We have 5 new gaming PCs from Lenovo which all pack AMD's latest Ryzen processors, with the Legion 5 gaming laptops packing AMD's new Ryzen 7 4800H-series mobile processor. Inside, NVIDIA takes care of the GPU side of things with its GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

Lenovo offers a 15-inch and 17-inch version of its Legion 5 laptop, with 60Hz and 144Hz refresh displays. We have up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe SSD with prices starting at $760 for the 15-inch model and $1090 for the 17-inch Legion 5.

Lenovo says: "The AMD Ryzen-powered Legion systems have arrived, and they're determined to show your opponents who's in charge".

