Lenovo's new Legion 5 gaming laptop: AMD Ryzen CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GPU

Lenovo goes all out with new AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs in its laptops, taps NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and 144Hz refresh rates.

Lenovo has just flexed its muscle in the gaming laptop and gaming PC market, with the introduction of a bunch of new Legion-branded gaming systems.

We have 5 new gaming PCs from Lenovo which all pack AMD's latest Ryzen processors, with the Legion 5 gaming laptops packing AMD's new Ryzen 7 4800H-series mobile processor. Inside, NVIDIA takes care of the GPU side of things with its GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

Lenovo offers a 15-inch and 17-inch version of its Legion 5 laptop, with 60Hz and 144Hz refresh displays. We have up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe SSD with prices starting at $760 for the 15-inch model and $1090 for the 17-inch Legion 5.

Lenovo says: "The AMD Ryzen-powered Legion systems have arrived, and they're determined to show your opponents who's in charge".