Assassin's Creed Valhalla has Senua's Sacrifice-style hallucinations

Valhalla has bosses straight out of Norse mythology, and sometimes you'll be totally tripping when you fight them.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has all sorts of oddities and bizarre occult altars that can trigger some epic boss fights--both visually and mechanically.

Similar to Origins' desert hallucinations, Ubisoft's new Viking-themed Assassin's Creed will have its own form of bizarre illusions that're directly tied to Norse mythology. The devs have peppered all sorts of strange shrines throughout Dark Ages Anglo-Saxon England that can lead to unorthodox boss battles.

In the recent 30 minute Assassin's Creed Valhalla demo video we get to see all sorts of new additions. We've talked about many of those changes and new features here, but this time we're focusing on the delusional and trippy moments the game offers. Around the 22-minute mark we see Eivor interacting with an altar that poisons her, causing her to hallucinate not unlike Senua in her throes of psychosis (although Valhalla's visions are much more tame).

"This is one of our bigger events that we have scattered in the world. So as Eivor explores, she can find altars like this and by interacting with them...here it's a trap that's been set by this character named Regan. Now there's a bigger story behind all this--there's multiple steps to it later on," said Assassin's Creed Valhalla quest director Philippe Bergeron.

"This sequence permits us to go into a slightly more mystical realm and play with a boss fight that has more magical abilities if you will.

"Here the abilities you see Regan using are a little bit on the mystical side of things. What's happening is Eivor was poisoned and she starts hallucinating and seeing the world in a sort of different light and filter.

"That's sort of what let's us go into this sort of realm of the weird."

We're not sure how many such altars or encounters are thrown across the game's four major kingdoms, but we do know the late 9th century saw a convergence of the old Norse storm gods clashing with the more ordained Christian faith. The result is lots of rumors, folklore, and tall tales that give Ubisoft lots of wiggle room to make memorable, interesting, and dazzling experiences across the land.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla releases November 17, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X version is happening, and anyone who buys a current-gen version also gets free access to their respective next-gen system.