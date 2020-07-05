flameTRENDING NOW: Sony's factory can assemble a PlayStation console every 30 secondsflame

Dark fantasy Souls-like Mortal Shell now has a public beta test

Cold Symmetry's new deep and macabre Souls-like Mortal Shell gets an open beta test on the Epic Store.

| Jul 5, 2020 at 3:37 pm CDT

Due to tremendous demand, Mortal Shell's beta test is now completely open to the public on the Epic Store.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Dark fantasy Souls-like Mortal Shell now has a public beta test 5 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Dark fantasy Souls-like Mortal Shell now has a public beta test 5 | TweakTown.com
Dark fantasy Souls-like Mortal Shell now has a public beta test 4 | TweakTown.com

Dark fantasy action RPG Mortal Shell has a limited beta test on the Epic Store that anybody with the launcher can access and play. The game aims to recreate the macabre mythos of the Dark Souls series with its own in-depth lore, brutal and unforgiving combat, and unique RPG mechanics and systems.

The main draw of Mortal Shell is the combat, which is based around skill-based dodge-and-slash timing right out of Dark Souls, but also incorporates the unique shell feature. The characters/classes are just shells, kind of like empty suits of armor, which are inhabited by your spirit. Once you die you have an opportunity to retrieve your shell and get back into your body.

The beta has two different shells, the stealthy and agile Tiel and the armored Harros, as well as two different weapons like the fearsome dual-handed greatsword and the dual-handed hammer-and-chisel loadout.

Dark fantasy Souls-like Mortal Shell now has a public beta test 4 | TweakTown.com

The Mortal Shell beta test will run from July 3 - July 10 and is exclusively available on the Epic Store.

Mortal Shell will release Q3 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via The Epic Games Store. The Steam version is coming in 2021.

Check below for more about the game:

This Beta build allows you to possess two Mortal Shells - Harros and Tiel - to better understand their subtleties in combat. This Beta does not include spoilers (we decided to keep the story a secret for just a little longer) and we have deliberately cordoned-off much of the open sprawling marshland of Fallgrim to keep you focused.

Before we leave you, a warning: Mortal Shell was made for battle-hardened soulslike fans. It is vindictive design, assembled with spite. It will take the best among you around an hour to complete it. For everyone else, expect your progress to be much slower.

Reawaken Your Struggle

Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world.

Combat is strategic, deliberate, and unforgiving

Possess Lost Warriors

The anima of defeated warriors are yours to discover. Inhabit these Mortal Shells and open your understanding to their unique masteries of combat

Deep Upgrade Paths

The stronger your connection to each Mortal Shell grows, the better you can harness their innate talents.

Recover venerable weapons, sharpen your iron with acid, and study devastating arcane powers

Face Formidable Foes

Your path is guarded by desperate adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures

both pitiable and grotesque, but do not let fear halt your journey.

Buy at Amazon

Dark Souls III - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$8.89
$8.91$12.98$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/5/2020 at 3:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.