Dark fantasy Souls-like Mortal Shell now has a public beta test

Cold Symmetry's new deep and macabre Souls-like Mortal Shell gets an open beta test on the Epic Store.

Due to tremendous demand, Mortal Shell's beta test is now completely open to the public on the Epic Store.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Dark fantasy action RPG Mortal Shell has a limited beta test on the Epic Store that anybody with the launcher can access and play. The game aims to recreate the macabre mythos of the Dark Souls series with its own in-depth lore, brutal and unforgiving combat, and unique RPG mechanics and systems.

The main draw of Mortal Shell is the combat, which is based around skill-based dodge-and-slash timing right out of Dark Souls, but also incorporates the unique shell feature. The characters/classes are just shells, kind of like empty suits of armor, which are inhabited by your spirit. Once you die you have an opportunity to retrieve your shell and get back into your body.

The beta has two different shells, the stealthy and agile Tiel and the armored Harros, as well as two different weapons like the fearsome dual-handed greatsword and the dual-handed hammer-and-chisel loadout.

The Mortal Shell beta test will run from July 3 - July 10 and is exclusively available on the Epic Store.

Mortal Shell will release Q3 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via The Epic Games Store. The Steam version is coming in 2021.

Check below for more about the game:

This Beta build allows you to possess two Mortal Shells - Harros and Tiel - to better understand their subtleties in combat. This Beta does not include spoilers (we decided to keep the story a secret for just a little longer) and we have deliberately cordoned-off much of the open sprawling marshland of Fallgrim to keep you focused. Before we leave you, a warning: Mortal Shell was made for battle-hardened soulslike fans. It is vindictive design, assembled with spite. It will take the best among you around an hour to complete it. For everyone else, expect your progress to be much slower.