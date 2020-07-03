HyperX and Champion tease RGB hoodie, t-shirt, and even RGB slippers

HyperX has teamed with Champion on a brand new line up of gamer-focused clothes, which wouldn't be something headline worthy if it weren't for the RGB goodness.

Yeah, we've reached peak RGB with a new limited edition collaboration between HyperX and Champion, where they've revealed the first reflective clothing launch that will be sold in 100 countries. We have unisex sizes that range between S through to XXL while the slides for men range between S through to XL.

This isn't the first time the companies have collaborated on gaming clothes, with their first gamer-wear reportedly a "runaway success". The new tweak on the clothes adds some RGB goodness, with HyperX Strategic Alliances Manager, Jessany Van't Hoff explaining: "This concept pairs especially well with the Cloud Alpha S headset and HyperX RGB peripherals while maintaining a tasteful and timeless style that is synonymous with Champion Athleticwear's aesthetic".

You can buy the new HyperX x Champion clothes right here.

