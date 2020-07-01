Vizio's gigantic 85-inch next-gen 4K 120Hz TV costs $3000

Vizio's new 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch 4K 120Hz TVs cost $1500, $2000, and $3000 respectively.

Vizio has just unveiled its new 2021 family of TVs, with a bunch of new 4K sets with HDR support, 120Hz refresh support, and the required HDMI 2.1 ports for it.

The new Vizio 4K TVs are perfect for the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, and even better for PC gamers as it supports 4K 120Hz. While next-gen consoles will offer 120FPS, you can't do that right now on the PC because there's no card with HDMI 2.1 that supports it.

We also have support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. The P-Series Quantum X panels are the flagship LED TVs that Vizio has, with up to 800 nits of full-screen brightness and 792 local dimming zones. The HDMI 2.1 ports support things like VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), eARC, and 4K at the full 120Hz.

Vizio is also stepping into its first OLED TV, which will be more expensive and only in smaller sizes for now with 55-inch and 65-inch models priced at $1300 and $2000, respectively.

Vizio P-Series Quantum X

  • 65-inch (4K 120Hz) - $1500
  • 75-inch (4K 120Hz) - $2000
  • 85-inch (4K 120Hz) - $3000
