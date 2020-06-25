New Cyberpunk 2077 footage looks better than a movie

CD Projekt RED makes a cinematic trailer that rivals movies using in-game Cyberpunk 2077 footage.

Derek Strickland | Jun 25, 2020 at 3:34 pm CDT

The new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer is so cinematic and fluid it looks better than a movie.

Today CD Projekt RED revealed lots of new info about Cyberpunk 2077 alongside a brand new prologue trailer. The footage sets up V.'s story arc and establishes the first real mission of the game with some amazing visuals, character exposition, and a true showcase of CDPR's game-making mastery.

The prologue centers around a robbery gig that goes very, very wrong for Jackie and V., kicking off the big sprawling RPG-FPS story of redemption, corruption, revenge, and of course, cybernetic Keanu Reeves.

The video has all the production values of a feature length film preview, complete with snappy dialog, crazy larger-than-life action sequences with rocket arms, mantis blades, and absolute sci-fi shoot-em-up mayhem. There's cinematic scenes merged with gameplay, and we also get a good look of Night City's alluring RGB crimescapes.

We also get a good look at some of the enemy factions and a hulking baddie that could come back for us later on...

Cyberpunk 2077 releases November 19, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It's also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as a free upgrade.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

