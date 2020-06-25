New Cyberpunk 2077 footage looks better than a movie

The new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer is so cinematic and fluid it looks better than a movie.

Today CD Projekt RED revealed lots of new info about Cyberpunk 2077 alongside a brand new prologue trailer. The footage sets up V.'s story arc and establishes the first real mission of the game with some amazing visuals, character exposition, and a true showcase of CDPR's game-making mastery.

The prologue centers around a robbery gig that goes very, very wrong for Jackie and V., kicking off the big sprawling RPG-FPS story of redemption, corruption, revenge, and of course, cybernetic Keanu Reeves.

The video has all the production values of a feature length film preview, complete with snappy dialog, crazy larger-than-life action sequences with rocket arms, mantis blades, and absolute sci-fi shoot-em-up mayhem. There's cinematic scenes merged with gameplay, and we also get a good look of Night City's alluring RGB crimescapes.

We also get a good look at some of the enemy factions and a hulking baddie that could come back for us later on...

Cyberpunk 2077 releases November 19, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It's also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as a free upgrade.