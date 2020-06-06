Americans are dunking food, drinking bleach to prevent COVID-19

Americans are finding ways inside of their homes, I'm guessing over social distancing and maybe cabin fever, to prevent themselves from getting COVID-19. Some are going as far as dunking their food in, and drinking bleach -- yeah, I'm being serious.

In a recent survey by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) there was an "unusual spike" in calls to poison control centers, and it was all over harmful levels of exposure to household cleaning products -- like bleach. The CDC surveyed 502 people in the United States, and used statistical weighting to make it representative of the entire population of the US.

You can see in the CDC data above that 4% of respondents "drank or gargled a household cleaner", while another 4% "drank or gargled diluted bleach solution". Hell, 6% of Americans "inhaled the vapor of household cleaners like bleach" while 10% of Americans "misted the body with cleaning spray or alcohol spray after being in public places".

OK, on a not-so-serious-but-seriously-I'm-being-serious -- who the hell are these people that the CDC are surveying? I can't even imagine a world where someone is spraying household cleaner into the air and then snorting it up to "prevent" COVID-19. Drinking or gargling bleach, even if it's been diluted? Gosh.

The authors finished up with: "Despite the knowledge gaps and high-risk practices identified in this survey, most respondents believed that they knew how to clean and disinfect their homes safely; thus, prevention messages should highlight identified gaps in knowledge about safe and effective practices and provide targeted information using innovative communication strategies (e.g., digital, social media) regarding safe cleaning and disinfection".