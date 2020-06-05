Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,620 Reviews & Articles | 61,104 News Posts

Floyd protests: 'rooftop gamers' protect GameStop store from looters

Armed gamers protect a GameStop store in Pennsylvania from being looted

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 5, 2020 at 6:49 pm CDT (0 mins, 42 secs time to read)

We all know about the on-going protests across the United States (and now the world) over George Floyd, with a new photo going around social media showing armed gamers protecting a GameStop store.

The picture sees armed Americans which have been dubbed "rooftop gamers" with rifles, standing there to protect a GameStop store from being looted. The photo seems to have been taken in Pennsylvania, with the tweet reading: "If you're in the area of Aramingo and Butler: armed men on top of the Game Stop. STEER CLEAR. Photo was at 1430 or thereabouts".

Why "rooftop gamers" you ask? That goes back to the Korean business owners who pushed race rioters away from their stores with guns during the infamous LA riots of 1992.

Buy at Amazon

I Paused My Game To Be Here T-shirt Funny Shirt For Gamers

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$16.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/5/2020 at 2:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nationalfile.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.