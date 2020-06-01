Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Uber, Lyft, DoorDash end deliveries in some cities over Floyd protests

George Floyd protests in the US see Uber, Lyft, DoorDash temporarily suspend operations in some cities

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 1, 2020 at 7:49 pm CDT (0 mins, 52 secs time to read)

Unless you've been living under a rock you would've heard about the George Floyd protests across teh United States, with multiple cities laying down curfew orders to keep people off the streets between certain times.

These curfews have forced ride-sharing companies as well as food delivery platforms to temporarily suspend operations in some cities, with Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash all temporarily suspending operations in some US cities. Uber said in a statement: "Some cities have requested that we suspend operations completely while others want to ensure Uber is available for essential services," the company said in a statement".

The ride-sharing giant continued: "We're also using the Uber app to educate riders and drivers about city curfews and remind them Uber should be used for emergency purposes only during this time".

Lyft is following local guidance on curfews and stopping operations for now, while DoorDash is also pausing operations in cities where curfews have been enacted.

