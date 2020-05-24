President Trump to travel to Florida for historic NASA, SpaceX launch
SpaceX will launch NASA astronauts into space from the US for the first time in nearly 10 years
SpaceX will be launching NASA astronauts into space from the United States, which might not sound like much -- but it's the first time it has happened in nearly 10 years.
President Trump will be attending the historic moment in Florida, where he will be in-person (even during the COVID-19 pandemic) in Florida for the Demo-2 mission launch on May 27 from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral. This is the first time that the US has sent astronauts into space from US soil since 2011, when the Space Shuttle Program was wrapped up.
The White House said in a statement to CBS News: "President Trump is continuing to deliver on his promise to reassert American dominance in space. Our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security".
- When is the launch? The launch takes place at exactly 4:33PM EDT (1:33AM PST).
- Where are they launching from? Cape Canaveral, Florida.
- Who are the astronauts? Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken
- President Trump will be there: and I hope he is live tweeting the event, that would be awesome.
- NASA + SpaceX: NASA is working hand-in-hand with SpaceX on the launch, with SpaceX launching one of its Falcon 9 rockets and the Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit in a matter of days.