NASA wants you: 8-month social isolation study for future Mars trips

NASA is looking for US citizens to sign up for an 8-month study into social isolation, something it is doing to prepare for future missions to both the moon, and Mars.

The US space agency will be studying the effects of social isolation and confinement on US citizens, where successful applicants would work towards completing simulated science missions. NASA will be pushing the boundaries of your mind during these times, where participants will be thrusted into the same environmental aspects that future astronauts will experience on Mars.

NASA is forming a small international crew that will be living together in isolation for 8 months "conducting scientific research", where successful applicants would be using VR and performing robotic operations, as well as a bunch of other tasks. The research will concentrate on the "effects of isolation and confinement as participants work to successfully complete their simulated space mission. Results from ground-based missions like this help NASA prepare for the real-life challenges of space exploration and provide important scientific data to solve some of these problems and to develop countermeasures".

NASA requirements : NASA needs you to be aged between 30 and 55 years old, and you'll need to be fluent in both English and Russian. You'll also need M.S., PhD., M.D. or have completed military officer training. NASA will consider you if you happen to hold a bachelor's degree, or another high caliber qualification such as military or professional experience.

Where you'll need to go : Approved participants will need to relocate to Moscow, Russia for the 8-month social isolation study, where you will need to experience environmental aspects that are "similar to those astronauts are expected to experience on future missions to Mars".

What you need to do : NASA says: "A small international crew will live together in isolation for eight months conducting scientific research, using virtual reality and performing robotic operations among a number of other tasks during the lunar mission. The research will be conducted to study the effects of isolation and confinement as participants work to successfully complete their simulated space mission. Results from ground-based missions like this help NASA prepare for the real-life challenges of space exploration and provide important scientific data to solve some of these problems and to develop countermeasures".

What NASA wants to see: NASA will be actively monitoring and hoping to learn from the "physiological and psychological effects of isolation and confinement on humans in preparation for Artemis exploration missions to the Moon and future long-duration missions to Mars".

You can read about all about NASA's search for US citizens for its social isolation study for Moon and Mars missions here.