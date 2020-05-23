EK's limited edition Velocity water block styled with USA flag

EK will be making 200 limited edition Velocity CPU coolers with the US flag decorating it for $250

EK has just announced something very special for its most patriotic American fans to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, with a new limited edition Velocity CPU water block beautifully designed in a special red, white, and blue style like the American flag. Check it out:

The company will be making just 200 limited edition Velocity CPU water blocks, with 100 of them made with an Intel mounting frame while the other 100 have an AMD mounting frame. EK is hoping to sell all 200 of them, and will make a donation of $20,000 to Shellback Tech, a rapidly growing Disabled Veteran-founded charitable organization.

Edvard Konig, founder of EK explains: "Being a globally successful company also means that we have the ability and responsibility to make a difference and give something back to the community. We have decided to jump on a project that will make our most loyal fans happy, and at the same time, help those who are in need".

The mission of Shellback Tech is to build at least two custom gaming/streaming PCs each month, and then donate them to disabled veterans and first responders in need -- completely free.

Kat Silberstein, CEO, EK Americas added: "At EK, we believe there is no better time than now, amidst this global crisis, to do our part and help those in need, providing a little creative outlet for all who are struggling to get through this difficult time".

EK-Quantum Velocity Honor

The star-spangled CPU water block comes in two versions:

EK-Quantum Velocity Honor D-RGB - Black Nickel + Stars & Stripes

EK-Quantum Velocity Honor D-RGB - AMD Black Nickel + Stars & Stripes

As for pricing, we're looking at $250 each -- where they will begin shipping out on May 28, 2020.