These next-gen SD cards blow your HDD or SSD speeds out of the water

Well, it looks like SD cards of the future are going to be mind blowingly fast -- with the SD Association announcing the new SD 8.0 specification and speeds of up to an insane 3.9GB/sec. Yeah, nearly 4GB/sec from an SD card.

The SD Association announced the new SD 8.0 spec which has support for PCIe 4.0, and speeds of up to 3940MBps (just shy of 4GB/sec). What are SD card speeds now? The current SD Express card spec sees speeds of up to 985MBps, while UHS-III SD cards provide up to 624MBps.

if you want those super-fast 4GB/sec speeds then you're going to need a new SD card reader that has 2 x PCIe 4.0 lanes, because if you don't those glorious speeds will be halved, down to just under 2GB/sec (1920MBps) over PCIe 3.0.

In a press release, the SD Association explains that the new SD 8.0 standard "bring new storage opportunities for devices with demanding performance levels, across a variety of industries. The cards can move large amounts of data generated by data-intense wireless or wired communication, super-slow motion video, RAW continuous burst mode and 8K video capture and playback, 360 degree cameras/videos, speed hungry applications running on cards and mobile computing devices, ever evolving gaming systems, multi-channel IoT devices and automotive to name a few. SD Express will be offered on SDHC, SDXC and SDUC memory cards".