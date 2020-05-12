Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,594 Reviews & Articles | 60,646 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is up to 50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti in 4K gamingflame

PlayStation 5: premium starter pack with 1.65TB SSD will cost $650

PlayStation 5 rumors: 825GB and 1.65TB starter pack options -- Xbox Series X will flex its pricing muscle soon

Anthony Garreffa | May 12, 2020 at 12:21 am CDT (0 mins, 36 secs time to read)

Sony is going to have quite the battle on its hands when it eventually launches its next-gen PlayStation 5 console, which will battle Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X console later this year. Prepare your salt shakers, people.

PlayStation 5: premium starter pack with 1.65TB SSD will cost $650 10 | TweakTown.com

A new rumor is on Reddit that suggests Sony will be offering two starter packs for its PlayStation 5: a basic PS5 kit, and a premium PS5 kit. These consoles would be different by at least their storage amounts, with the basic PS5 pack reportedly selling for $540, while the premium PS5 pack would cost $650.

The difference here is the storage amounts with the basic PlayStation 5 pack featuring an 825GB ultra-fast SSD while the premium PlayStation 5 pack would use a much larger 1.65TB SSD.

Buy at Amazon

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Black (PS4 Pro)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$434.95
$434.95$429.00$359.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/11/2020 at 11:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, notebookcheck.net
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.