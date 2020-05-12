PlayStation 5: premium starter pack with 1.65TB SSD will cost $650

Sony is going to have quite the battle on its hands when it eventually launches its next-gen PlayStation 5 console, which will battle Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X console later this year. Prepare your salt shakers, people.

A new rumor is on Reddit that suggests Sony will be offering two starter packs for its PlayStation 5: a basic PS5 kit, and a premium PS5 kit. These consoles would be different by at least their storage amounts, with the basic PS5 pack reportedly selling for $540, while the premium PS5 pack would cost $650.

The difference here is the storage amounts with the basic PlayStation 5 pack featuring an 825GB ultra-fast SSD while the premium PlayStation 5 pack would use a much larger 1.65TB SSD.