Elon Musk sues county over COVID-19, says Tesla HQ will leave CA

I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to piss someone like Elon Musk off. He's someone that you'd want on your side, and to keep happy and let him do what he does best -- 24/7. Right? Yeah, not if you're Alameda County.

Tesla Motors filed a new lawsuit over the weekend against Alameda County, which is stopping the EV maker from re-opening its factory based in Fremont, California. The new lawsuit is seeking injunctive and declaratory relief against Alameda County, with Musk firing off some heavy-worded tweets.

Musk tweeted: "Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant 'Interim Health Officer' of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!"

Better yet, Musk continued his tweets, adding: "Tesla knows far more about what needs to be done to be safe through our Tesla China factory experience than an (unelected) interim junior official in Alameda County".

How did this all happen?

Alameda County's interim public health officer, Dr. Erica Pan, on Friday said that health orders to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the region were still active. Dr. Pan said that Tesla doesn't have a "green light" to resume vehicle production at its Fremont, California based car plant.

Dr. Pan said: "We have been working with them, looking at some of their safety plans, and have had some recommendations".

Alameda County fired back at the Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO, saying: "We look forward to coming to an agreement on an appropriate safety plan very soon. We appreciate that our residents and businesses have made tremendous sacrifices and that together we have been able to save lives and protect community health in our region. We need to continue to work together so those sacrifices don't go to waste and that we maintain our gains".

Of course, Alameda County didn't offer any specifics on when the restrictions will be lifted, in order for Tesla to crank up its Fremont-based manufacturing lines.