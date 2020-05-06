Intel's new Core i9-10900K already overclocked to 5.4GHz

Intel's new Comet Lake-S processor has been benchmarked at 5.4GHz, with the Core i9-10900K kicking ass

We all know that the new Intel Core i9-10900K processor is going to kick some serious ass when it launches on May 20, but now we have some early benchmarks to share with you.

The leaked benchmarks see Intel's new flagship Core i9-10900K processor overclocked to a huge 5.4GHz, with the 10-core/20-thread CPU benchmarked in Cinebench R15. The Core i9-10900K being overclocked to 5.4GHz isn't an incredible overclock by any means, as it has a max turbo clock of 5.3GHz through Thermal Velocity Boost.

Intel's new Core i9-10900K has a TDP of 125W, with the overclocked 10900K at 5.4GHz needing 1.35V. At these clocks, the Core i9-10900K scored 3002 in the multi-core run of Cinebench R15. It was installed into an ASRock Phantom Gaming 4/AX motherboard with some G.Skill DDR4-3200 RAM.