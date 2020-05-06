Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,589 Reviews & Articles | 60,546 News Posts

Intel's new Core i9-10900K already overclocked to 5.4GHz

Intel's new Comet Lake-S processor has been benchmarked at 5.4GHz, with the Core i9-10900K kicking ass

Anthony Garreffa | May 6, 2020 at 09:46 pm CDT (0 mins, 43 secs time to read)

We all know that the new Intel Core i9-10900K processor is going to kick some serious ass when it launches on May 20, but now we have some early benchmarks to share with you.

Intel's new Core i9-10900K already overclocked to 5.4GHz 02 | TweakTown.com

The leaked benchmarks see Intel's new flagship Core i9-10900K processor overclocked to a huge 5.4GHz, with the 10-core/20-thread CPU benchmarked in Cinebench R15. The Core i9-10900K being overclocked to 5.4GHz isn't an incredible overclock by any means, as it has a max turbo clock of 5.3GHz through Thermal Velocity Boost.

Intel's new Core i9-10900K has a TDP of 125W, with the overclocked 10900K at 5.4GHz needing 1.35V. At these clocks, the Core i9-10900K scored 3002 in the multi-core run of Cinebench R15. It was installed into an ASRock Phantom Gaming 4/AX motherboard with some G.Skill DDR4-3200 RAM.

Intel's new Core i9-10900K already overclocked to 5.4GHz 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i7-9700K Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 4.9 GHz Turbo (BX80684I79700K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$379.99
$379.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2020 at 8:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.