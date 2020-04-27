Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Ashely Madison: coronavirus quarantine sees spike in online affairs

Apr 27, 2020

There are millions of people stuck at home with the stay-at-home coronavirus quarantine lockdowns right now, with Ashley Madison -- an online website dedicated to those seeking something outside of their marriage or relationship, reporting huge spikes in online affairs.

Ashley Madison's new report says that they've been adding 17,000 new members per day during the coronavirus lockdown, which is compared to 15,500 new members per day in 2019. A spike of 1500 new people per day is pretty big, which makes up 45,000 people per month looking for something outside of their marriage -- while stuck inside with their spouse.

Paul Keable, chief strategy officer for Ashley Madison, explained: "We've spoken to members, and they're saying they're using the site as a release valve for the tension that's built up at home during the pandemic. They're looking to have needs met that aren't being met at home".

Worse yet: Ashley Madison have changed their tagline for the COVID-19 outbreak -- which now reads: "Life is short. Have an affair".

NEWS SOURCE:venturebeat.com
