New Google Pixel Buds app hits the Play Store

Shane McGlaun | Apr 27, 2020 at 03:03 pm CDT (1 min, 18 secs time to read)

Google fans around the world have been waiting in anticipation for the all-new Google Pixel Buds to launch after their unveil in October. The updated version of the Google Pixel Buds app has turned up on the Play store. The new version of the app has support for the new earbuds and some interesting features.

The Google Pixel Buds app can be installed on any device running Android 6.0 or higher. The earbuds will use standard Bluetooth protocols, meaning they should operate using normal Bluetooth connectivity on any device, possibly missing features required from the app. Reports indicate that some Pixel 4 test devices have presumed the app to be pre-installed by the Play store. On those devices, rather than showing a link for installation, it prompts you to update the app.

However, on other Android devices, the app is available to install but reportedly doesn't run without being paired to a set of Pixel Buds. Tidbits have been gleaned from the app include controls for in-ear detection, adaptive sound, touch controls, Google Assistant settings, and the ability to locate them using the "Find my device" feature.

The app also shows the ability to check the battery level status of each earbud and the charging case. It has been a long time since we talked about the Pixel Buds. The last time was in 2017 when the first-generation device launched with its real-time translation feature.

