Hideo Kojima is selling a $1900 high-tech Death Stranding jacket

Need to protect yourself from time-altering rain while you transport precious cargo across a ruined inter-dimensional America? Kojima has you covered

Hideo Kojima's collectibles are usually pretty expensive, but this Death Stranding jacket takes the cake. But it's actually pretty damn tactical and would serve any post-apocalyptic Amazon delivery man quite well.

The new jacket is already sold out, but it costs a hefty 1752 Euros (about $1900 USD) and is guaranteed to protect you from Timefall rain. Joking aside, the jacket is actually high tech and is something Sam Porter Bridges would be proud to hear. It's made by German "apparel and systems design" company Acronym, and comes packed with a ton of features. To be clear, this is a custom Bridges version of ACRONYM's J1A-GT jacket system (yes, it's a system due to its complex amount of zippers and straps) that was created closely alongside Hideo Kojima and game art director Yoji Shinkawa.

The jacket is made of next-generation GORE-TEX tech and comes with 9 pockets, a storm hood, a back sling to help secure backpacks and cargo, a dual front zipper, a flak pocket, and a myriad of buttons. There's even gravity pockets and sleeve zippers too. And more...a lot more.

This could be the most unique and surprisingly practical collectible the games industry has conceived to date. The Bridges jacket would serve well in extreme wet climates (which Europe is known for) during expeditions and the like.