Hideo Kojima is selling a $1900 high-tech Death Stranding jacket
Need to protect yourself from time-altering rain while you transport precious cargo across a ruined inter-dimensional America? Kojima has you covered
Hideo Kojima's collectibles are usually pretty expensive, but this Death Stranding jacket takes the cake. But it's actually pretty damn tactical and would serve any post-apocalyptic Amazon delivery man quite well.
The new jacket is already sold out, but it costs a hefty 1752 Euros (about $1900 USD) and is guaranteed to protect you from Timefall rain. Joking aside, the jacket is actually high tech and is something Sam Porter Bridges would be proud to hear. It's made by German "apparel and systems design" company Acronym, and comes packed with a ton of features. To be clear, this is a custom Bridges version of ACRONYM's J1A-GT jacket system (yes, it's a system due to its complex amount of zippers and straps) that was created closely alongside Hideo Kojima and game art director Yoji Shinkawa.
The jacket is made of next-generation GORE-TEX tech and comes with 9 pockets, a storm hood, a back sling to help secure backpacks and cargo, a dual front zipper, a flak pocket, and a myriad of buttons. There's even gravity pockets and sleeve zippers too. And more...a lot more.
This could be the most unique and surprisingly practical collectible the games industry has conceived to date. The Bridges jacket would serve well in extreme wet climates (which Europe is known for) during expeditions and the like.
Official BRIDGES variant of J1A-GT Gen 2.2 to commemorate the release of DEATH STRANDING. Developed in close collaboration with Hideo Kojima and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. Conceived and art directed by Yoji Shinkawa.
J1A was the first ever jacket designed by ACRONYM. Originally conceived in the years between 1999 and 2001, it is the progenitor of the Type 2371, and of every other ACRONYM jacket that has followed.
J1A-GT is the culmination of everything we have learned about building apparel since that time. Everything is new. Everything is the same. The very idea of ACRONYM rendered in physical, wearable form. A carefully balanced array of functional and aesthetic systems presented here in completely remastered form. Asymmetric. Dynamic. among equals.
Built with next generation Gore-Tex Pro fabric technology for improved ruggedness, increased breathability**, and greater comfort in more conditions.
Modifications from Gen 2.0 include: multi-position convertible storm collar, storm hood with redesigned visor/circumference adjustment, repositioned and resized GravityPockets elongated liner access zip, addition of manubrium height center front snap closure, reintroduction of sleeve hitch tabs.
