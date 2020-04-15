How to build your own Nintendo Switch during coronavirus lockdown
Here's a guide on how to build your own Nintendo Switch during the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown
If you're stuck at home through this COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown across the world, and you want to tinker around with some electronics -- then check out this guide on building your own Nintendo Switch.
The thing is right now finding a new Nintendo Switch is next to impossible, with second hand prices ranging between $450 to $600 on markets like Craigslist, OfferUp, and eBay. Someone saw this happening and told people that he would make them a Nintendo Switch out of spare parts, and some gamers paid for him to do that.
There's a big savings to be had by building your own Nintendo Switch, as it will cost under $200. If you were to buy one now, you're looking at virtually double that -- and in some cases, more.
- Grand Total For Used Parts Build: = $199
- Ebay Average Price Jan 2020: = (between $175 and $225)
- Ebay Average Price April 2020: = (between $300 and $400)
Parts Needed to Build Your Own Nintendo Switch
- Game Cartridge Card Slot Socket Board w/Headphones Port - $15
- NS Console Micro SD TF Memory Card Slot Port Socket Reader - $5
- Nintendo Switch HAC-001 CPU Cooling Heatsink - $7
- Game Cartridge Card Plastic Cover - $1
- Console Speaker Replacement Parts For Nintendo Switch Built in speaker - $8
- Wi-Fi Antenna Connecting Cable (Short) $2
- Wi-Fi Antenna Connecting Cable (Long) $2
- Internal Cooling Fan - $3
- Power & Volume Button control flex cable (w/ buttons and rubber conductor) - $4
- Side Slider Sliding Rail Flex Cable (Left) - $3
- Side Slider Sliding Rail Flex Cable (Right) - $3
- Replacement Top Housing Shell Case Face plate -$6
- Nintendo Switch Console Replacement Battery (New) - $15
- Replacement Bottom Housing Shell Transparent Case Face plate -$5
- Touch Screen Digitizer Adhesive - $0.50
- Touch Screen Digitizer - $9
- LCD Display Screen Replacement - $12
- Shield Plate - $2
- Iron Middle Frame - $6
- (Not Pictured Here) - 100% WORKING OEM NINTENDO SWITCH REPLACEMENT LOGIC BOARD MOTHERBOARD - $95
- (Not Pictured Here) - Full Screw Replacement Set - $2
- (Not Pictured Here) - (Removal of Copper Sicker on CPU)
Check out the full guide on building your own Nintendo Switch right here.
