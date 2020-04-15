Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
How to build your own Nintendo Switch during coronavirus lockdown

Here's a guide on how to build your own Nintendo Switch during the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 15, 2020 at 09:29 pm CDT (2 mins, 21 secs time to read)

If you're stuck at home through this COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown across the world, and you want to tinker around with some electronics -- then check out this guide on building your own Nintendo Switch.

How to build your own Nintendo Switch during coronavirus lockdown 02 | TweakTown.com

The thing is right now finding a new Nintendo Switch is next to impossible, with second hand prices ranging between $450 to $600 on markets like Craigslist, OfferUp, and eBay. Someone saw this happening and told people that he would make them a Nintendo Switch out of spare parts, and some gamers paid for him to do that.

There's a big savings to be had by building your own Nintendo Switch, as it will cost under $200. If you were to buy one now, you're looking at virtually double that -- and in some cases, more.

  • Grand Total For Used Parts Build: = $199
  • Ebay Average Price Jan 2020: = (between $175 and $225)
  • Ebay Average Price April 2020: = (between $300 and $400)
How to build your own Nintendo Switch during coronavirus lockdown 03 | TweakTown.comHow to build your own Nintendo Switch during coronavirus lockdown 04 | TweakTown.com
How to build your own Nintendo Switch during coronavirus lockdown 05 | TweakTown.comHow to build your own Nintendo Switch during coronavirus lockdown 06 | TweakTown.com

Parts Needed to Build Your Own Nintendo Switch

  1. Game Cartridge Card Slot Socket Board w/Headphones Port - $15
  2. NS Console Micro SD TF Memory Card Slot Port Socket Reader - $5
  3. Nintendo Switch HAC-001 CPU Cooling Heatsink - $7
  4. Game Cartridge Card Plastic Cover - $1
  5. Console Speaker Replacement Parts For Nintendo Switch Built in speaker - $8
  6. Wi-Fi Antenna Connecting Cable (Short) $2
  7. Wi-Fi Antenna Connecting Cable (Long) $2
  8. Internal Cooling Fan - $3
  9. Power & Volume Button control flex cable (w/ buttons and rubber conductor) - $4
  10. Side Slider Sliding Rail Flex Cable (Left) - $3
  11. Side Slider Sliding Rail Flex Cable (Right) - $3
  12. Replacement Top Housing Shell Case Face plate -$6
  13. Nintendo Switch Console Replacement Battery (New) - $15
  14. Replacement Bottom Housing Shell Transparent Case Face plate -$5
  15. Touch Screen Digitizer Adhesive - $0.50
  16. Touch Screen Digitizer - $9
  17. LCD Display Screen Replacement - $12
  18. Shield Plate - $2
  19. Iron Middle Frame - $6
  20. (Not Pictured Here) - 100% WORKING OEM NINTENDO SWITCH REPLACEMENT LOGIC BOARD MOTHERBOARD - $95
  21. (Not Pictured Here) - Full Screw Replacement Set - $2
  22. (Not Pictured Here) - (Removal of Copper Sicker on CPU)

Check out the full guide on building your own Nintendo Switch right here.

