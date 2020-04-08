How to sign up to Stadia's free two month trial

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Derek Strickland | Apr 8, 2020 at 06:08 pm CDT (1 min, 42 secs reading time)

To help keep people at home (and to hopefully get money from forgotten subs), Google is giving away a free two month trial to Stadia Pro. But it's not all that easy to sign up.

Google just announced a free Stadia subscription offer in a recent blog post. There's just one problem: The post leaves out how you actually sign up for the trial. Going to the Stadia.com website only gives you an option to either buy the $129 Founder's Edition, or to sign up using an invite code.

To actually sign up and get your free trial you have to download the Stadia app to your phone. You'll have to do this anyway because Stadia is locked behind the app (yes, it's annoying). Click on the free trial button, tie your Google account to Stadia, and enter some credit card info. Be mindful of the date because Google will charge you $10 a month in June if you forget.

Apparently the app free trial sign-ups only works on Android. We've had reports the iPhone version doesn't have a free trial button just yet. It's confusing and frustrating for sure, and it goes to show Google obfuscates even the smallest of details.

The Stadia Pro version only has a handful of games on offer, but the best ones are Destiny 2, Serious Sam, and SteamWorld Dig. Here's a list of the free games you can sample with the trial:

  • Destiny 2: The Collection
  • GRID
  • GYLT
  • Serious Sam Collection
  • Spitlings
  • Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks)
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • Thumper
NEWS SOURCE:blog.google
