GIGABYTE's new gaming laptops rock 10th-Gen Core i9, GeForce RTX SUPER

GIGABYTE injects NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics into next-gen gaming laptops

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 2, 2020 at 02:01 am CDT (1 min, 5 secs reading time)

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its new AORUS and AERO series laptops, which pack Intel's latest 10th-Gen Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics.

GIGABYTE Has teamed with G2 Esports on its new AORUS gaming laptops, with the AORUS 17X desktop replacement notebook featuring some beast specs. The AORUS 17X desktop replacement notebook is followed up with high-end models in the AORUS 17G and AORUS 15G which are all specced to gamers needs.

Inside of each of the new AORUS laptops is an Intel 10th-Gen Core processor, ranging from the Core i9-10980HK, Core i7-10875H, and Core i7-10750H.

The Core i7-10785H is of particular interest, as it is the first mobile Core i7 processor with a beefy 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power. Not only that, but you can option in the new flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER for a desktop replacement worthy gaming laptop.

The new AORUS 17X, 17G, and 15G gaming laptops are now in the 'Extreme Pro Gaming' segment of GIGABYTE's notebook business. For Content Creation there is the AERO 17 and AERO 15 laptops, as well as the Premium Gaming laptops with the AORUS 7 and AORUS 5.

GIGABYTE uses its WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling on its new laptops, and incredibly smooth 240Hz refresh rate displays.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

