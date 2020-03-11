Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
This Tesla sounds exactly like a V12 and a V10, but there's a twist

One of the downsides of an electric car is the lack of engine sound, but what if that problem could be solved?

Jak Connor | Mar 11, 2020 at 02:06 am CDT (1 min, 3 secs reading time)

Electric vehicles are becoming all the craze right now, but some long-term car enthusiasts don't want to make the jump because they will loose out on that precious engine rumble that they love so much.

While electric vehicles do have the more modern technology, they don't quite have that satisfying engine sound that a V12 or a V10 has when you press down hard on the accelerator. That sound is what keeps a lot of car enthusiasts using traditional motors, but what if that sound could be added to an electric vehicle? Would that be enough for some people to make the jump to EV's?

U.K based Milltek Sport, a company who is known for its work on high-end exhausts is taking that chance, and might even have the solution that everyone is after. Milltek has created a new system that mimics the sound of an internal-combustion engine both inside and outside the car. The sound that is emitted is so well done that you wouldn't be able to tell the difference if you were blind tested. In the above video the new system is demonstrated on a Tesla Model 3 Performance, and judging by what is heard in the video and the hosts reaction, it sounds fantastic.

Jak Connor

