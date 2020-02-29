New Borderlands 3 DLC is a Lovecraftian love story with Cthulhu horror

Gearbox gets really weird and resurrects Lovecraft's abyssal terrors for Borderlands 3's second campaign DLC

Borderlands 3's second major campaign DLC is called Guns, Love, and Tentacles, and it's a pretty strange adventure into the heart of Lovecraftian mythos.

Gearbox just announced Borderlands 3's new DLC at PAX East that centers around a Lovecraftian love story with a ton of abyssal horrors to slay. The DLC has the Vault Hunters traveling to a bizarre new planet to attend a wedding. Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs are getting married, but the reception is anything but ordinary. The planet is overrun by spectral terrors and weird occultists who want to summon a titanic sunken god.

So naturally your job is to annihilate all the baddies, which include witch-like occultists who cast spells, big flying devil birds, huge tyrannical musclebound ogres, and a whole manner of creepy-crawlies, insects, and other assorted monstrosities ripped right out of a Lovecraft story.

Love, Guns, and Tentacles will release on March 26, 2020 on all platforms and is part of the $40 Borderlands 3 season pass.

