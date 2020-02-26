GOG now has the best refund policy in gaming

In terms of refund policy and openness, GOG has Steam and the Epic Store beat by a mile

GOG extends its refund policy to 30 days after purchase regardless of play time, making it the most open store in the entire industry.

Today GOG announced a surprise update to how it's handling refunds. The storefront's money back window has been extended to 30 days after purchase, giving users an entire month to try out and play the game to see if they like it. This is a hefty jump over the previous 14-day refund policy.

It's possible this decision could be overturned soon, though. Considering GOG is a DRM-free marketplace, there's nothing stopping buyers from simply copying the game files and then getting a refund. It's a potential worry for developers. While GOG doesn't mention a hard limit on play time, the company says its reserves the right to deny a refund for any reason.

CD Projekt RED is putting its trust and faith into gamers not to abuse the new policy, but even if they try to, the refunds will likely be denied anyway. So don't go trying to use GOG as a rental service any time soon. Check the refund FAQ for more info.

On a whole, GOG has been a slow venture for CD Projekt Group's bustling business. It's a consistent earner, albeit not a tremendously profitable one, and stands as another extension of CDPR's reach into digital markets.